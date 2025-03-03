Cefusa, the Grupo Fuertes livestock company, has closed the acquisition of Agropor, a company specialized in swine livestock, based in the Cotilla Towers (Murciana).

This operation will allow the owner of El Pozo to expand its presence in the market and strengthen its position, consolidating itself as a national reference in the pig sector, in addition to advancing with its strategic plan De Strengthening of the agri -food value chain.

This transaction had been Authorized by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) And he has had the advice of Deloitte Legal and Deloitte Transactions, by CEFUSA, and by Solventis and Legal Grupo Carrillo, in the case of Agropor.

Agropor, founded in 1972 and with a long career in swine production since 1954, It is a company of recognized prestige in the Murcian pig sector and has various farms of mothers and farms for the weaning and fattening phases, in addition to operating a division of feed production.

CEFUSA, one of the main livestock companies in the country, with more than 450 own and integrated productive centers distributed by the communities of Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Community Valencian and Andalusia.