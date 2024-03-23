Owner of Crocus: terrorists entered the hall through the window of the exhibition center

The owner of Crocus City Hall, Araz Agalarov, described the movements of terrorists in the concert hall on March 22. This is what he's talking about reported in a conversation with RBC.

He noted that the terrorists entered the hall not through the door, but through the window of the neighboring exhibition center. “With machine guns at the ready. They started shooting at everything they saw. For all the people, for the guards,” he said. At the same time, Agalarov clarified that the security guards at Crocus are called “controllers.”

Agalarov added that what happened at Crocus is inexplicable from the point of view of universal human values. “A terrible tragedy occurred and it has already been said that nothing like this has happened in the last 20 years,” he emphasized.

Previously, the company that owns Crocus City Hall promised to restore the site after the terrorist attack.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22, 2024. Men in camouflage opened fire from machine guns before the concert of the Picnic group. After this, a fire started in the building; almost 13 thousand square meters were engulfed in flames. On the evening of March 23, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, announced that the rescue operation at Crocus City Hall had been completed.