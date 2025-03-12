The owner of an NBA team that has inspired a Netflix series

Has been placed between the most watched in Netflix In its first weeks since its premiere at the end of February. We talk about the series ‘A new play’, starring Kate Hudson and that is a sports comedy whose history is based on a real person, and even propeller of the project and who is one of the most powerful women in the NBA being the owner of one of the main teams.

Jeanie Buss, the person behind ‘a new play’

The success of a comedy based on sport as it was ‘Ted Lasso’ has opened the ban and Netflix has taken the formula to present a series that takes humor as the way to tell a woman’s leadership struggle in a world of men such as NBA basketball.

He does it under the character of Isla Gordon, played by Kate Hudsonwho takes control of his family’s team, Los Angeles Waves, after his brother, whom he gives life Justin Therouxdecides to retire to enter a rehabilitation center to cure your drug addiction.

This argument sounds relatively familiar because the Netflix series takes directly to Jeanie Bussowner of Los Angeles Lakers. She took the direction of the team after the death of her father, Jerry Buss, in 2013, and that was confirmed in 2017 after an internal battle with her brothers, who also wanted control of the franchise.

Thus, Jeanie Buss became The first woman who owns NBA to lead a team towards a title of champion, and his assets is estimated at 700 million dollars, and is also co -ownership of ‘Women of Wrestling’, a female wrestling competition that expands its power in sport.

Jeanie Buss’s differences with her Netflix character

Jeanie Buss herself wanted to tell her story and was the one who contacted the producer Mindy Kaling, as she herself told Time magazine in an interview: “They liked ‘The Mindy Project’ and ‘The Office’. Many people write about her and create programs where she is a secondary character. She said: ‘I direct this. I want to be a producer of a program about my own life. ‘”

This is how the project of ‘a new play’ in Netflix began, which It has Buss as Executive Producerand from which he takes his reference, but that changes certain things in his argument. One of them is that, unlike Gordon Island, the current owner of the Lakers, did arrived prepared to fulfill his position.

Since 1999 he did the functions of executive vice president of the NBA franchise and took it as a natural heiress of his father. Before, she had already directed the Los Angeles String Tennis team, and the Los Angeles Blades skates, both owned by her father, after she graduated with honors at the University of Southern California.