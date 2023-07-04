The life of Concha, 61 years old and well known in the Tirso de Molina neighborhood in the center of Madrid, was mowed down this Monday at noon violently by an unknown person. She entered shortly before closing to eat in the small clothing store owned by the victim -married with two children- in Tirso square and for reasons that are still not entirely clear she ended her life .

The National Police has taken charge of the case and the first investigations indicate that it could have been a half-botched robbery – it is unknown if the alleged thief could have taken any money or material – and it is not even ruled out that someone else could have participated. However, several witnesses present in the area only remember a man leaving in a hurry and fleeing towards the Atocha or Lavapies area -others pointed towards Antón Martín-, since various parts of the center of the city can be accessed from the square. capital.

The woman also managed to go outside, but was barely able to cover a few meters before collapsing due to a fatal wound in the abdomen. The events occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a well-known textile store in the area called ‘Viste bien’, which Carmen herself had been in charge of for more than two decades and where mainly different work clothes were sold.

A telephone call had alerted 091 to the presence of a woman with several stab wounds to the abdomen in the square, where in a few hours it is not uncommon to find some homeless people trying to take refuge in an arcade and even drug addicts . When the police officers were able to reach the premises, the woman was already in cardiorespiratory arrest and was bleeding profusely.

A worker from the Interfunerarias company carries the stretcher to transfer the body of the woman stabbed in her clothing store.



The agents then began advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers until the arrival of an Emergency medical unit. Once at the establishment, the Samur-Civil Protection toilets continued with the work, although in the end they were only able to certify the death.

in search of the weapon



Concha, a Spanish national, had several stab wounds. In a first inspection, the police officers have not located the weapon used in the stabbing – it could be a medium or even large knife, but it is not confirmed -, which they later tried to locate through the bins and containers in the area, reports Europa Press .

Agents of the Homicide Group V of the National Police have taken charge of the investigation to try to determine the circumstances in which the stabbing occurred. The victim’s husband and their two children, as well as other friends, went to the place. and colleagues, who were deeply shocked by what happened.