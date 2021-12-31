The Police, who moved the bird to the center of the Zoonosis Center, makes an appeal on Twitter
The Local Police of Murcia made an appeal to find the owner of a parrot of the yaco species that was found this Friday. In a tweet published on their official account, the agents reported that the bird was found in the morning by a neighbor in the La Flota neighborhood.
Later, the animal was transferred to the municipal center of control of Zoonosis, “where it will be well taken care of”. “Is this gray parrot yours or do you know its owner?” The Police asked on the social network, with the aim of spreading the publication and finding the owner.
Is this gray parrot yours or do you know its owner?
It was lost and was found this morning by a neighbor in the Fleet neighborhood.
Neighborhood Unit transfers him to the Municipal Control Center of @ZoonosisMurcia where he will be very well cared for. pic.twitter.com/eUVSwK9WDd
Murcia Local Police (@MurciaPolicia) December 31, 2021
