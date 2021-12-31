THE TRUTH Murcia Friday 31 December 2021, 15:48



The Local Police of Murcia made an appeal to find the owner of a parrot of the yaco species that was found this Friday. In a tweet published on their official account, the agents reported that the bird was found in the morning by a neighbor in the La Flota neighborhood.

Later, the animal was transferred to the municipal center of control of Zoonosis, “where it will be well taken care of”. “Is this gray parrot yours or do you know its owner?” The Police asked on the social network, with the aim of spreading the publication and finding the owner.