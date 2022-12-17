The owner of the Albohera hotel in the Santiago de La Ribera district of Javier managed, on Friday night, to thwart a robbery at his establishment by beating one of the assailants.

The thieves, as the manager, Jesús Montesinos, explained to LA VERDAD, entered the premises at around 9:00 p.m. and, after threatening the owner with a knife, demanded the money from the box. “They put a knife in my son’s belly and, although I am 70 years old, I grabbed a chair and started to hit him,” said the owner’s father. “He then put a knife to my neck,” he added.

That moment, according to the hotel manager, was a turning point. “I was going to give him the money and get him to go away, but when he saw that he was going for my father, he turned me on and I punched him a lot,” he stressed.