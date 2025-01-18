The owner of a farm who left six podenco puppies in a sack is being investigated for animal abandonment

The Civil Guard has investigated for a crime of animal abuse the author of the abandonment of six podenco puppies, found inside a bag of dog food after being abandoned in an open field in the Cortijo Miguel Simon Níjar area, Almería. Of the six abandoned puppies, five had died and only one was still alive.

As a result of the signs located in the area where the animals were abandoned thanks to citizen participation, the Civil Guard was able to identify the farm of origin and the perpetrator of the abandonment, as highlighted in a statement.

A person alerted the Civil Guard of the discovery since in an open field in the municipality of Níjar there was a sack of feed, tied with a rope and inside which there were six dog puppies.

After the investigation, the Seprona agents of the Civil Guard located a group of dogs of the same appearance and breed on a nearby farm, and one of the females showed obvious signs of having recently given birth.

The owner of the farm where the recently given birth female was found took responsibility for the events, taking charge of the puppy that had survived and the management of the corpses of the dogs located.

The Civil Guard recommends following veterinary guidelines for the sterilization of dogs and thus avoiding unwanted litters, in addition to complying with the obligation to implant the chip and necessary documentation to avoid abandonment.