The owner of a private company in the Emirate of Fujairah filed a lawsuit against an employee working for her stating that the accused entered the websites of the company and exceeded the limits of the permit granted to him and stayed there illegally and changed her password, in addition to that the Fujairah Court ruled that she was convicted of using a foreigner illegally Her bail, and the employee was acquitted of the charge attributed to him.

In detail, the accused, as the holder of a commercial license for a private company, filed a complaint against an employee working for her, in which she said that he had seized six websites by entering them without permission and changing the data of the sites, and he also impeded access to them by changing their password, while the prosecution directed her. The public accused of employing the first accused while he is not under her sponsorship without adhering to the terms and conditions prescribed by law for the transfer of sponsorship, and referred the first accused on charges of working for a non-sponsor and accessing a website without a permit, while the owner of the company (the second accused) was charged with employing a foreigner without her sponsorship.

Upon interrogation with the first accused, he denied the charges attributed to him, and said that he had nothing to do with the case and did not enter the aforementioned sites and did not impede work on them, while the owner of the company (the second accused) admitted upon interrogation to the charge against her of employing a foreigner without her sponsorship, and said She had a working relationship with the first accused for a period of months, with a salary of 4,200 dirhams.

The court stated that the charges against the first accused were not proven, as he denied entering the websites of the second accused, and the attached report proved this to be true, in which it stated, based on the meetings that took place with the two parties, that there was no penetration of any e-mail.

In the criminal case, the court acquitted the first accused of the charges against him, and fined him 1,100 dirhams for the charge of working with the second accused without her bail.

• The court acquitted the employee and fined him 1,100 dirhams on the charge of working for a company without its sponsorship.