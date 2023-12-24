Mash: the owner of a chain of fashionable beauty salons hit and killed a pedestrian in Moscow

The owner of a chain of fashionable beauty salons hit a man while driving a Lamborgini Urus on Leningradskoe Highway in Moscow. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, the car was driven by 33-year-old Alena Grushka, who is also a multiple winner of the Russian championships in permanent makeup.

Previously, the pedestrian crossed the road in the wrong place, and the woman did not have time to brake. As the Telegram channel clarifies Mashit was not possible to save him.

Now the police are working at the scene of the accident, they are finding out all the circumstances of the incident.

At the same time, the source of REN TV clarifiesthat the owner of the car has 100 fines for violating traffic rules. However, it is not yet known for sure whether the woman was driving the car at the time of the accident.

