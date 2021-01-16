A group of unknown persons raided the Stalin Doner cafe, where they sold shawarma. About this “Moskovsky Komsomolets” was told by its owner Stanislav Voltman on Saturday, January 16.

According to him, an institution located in Moscow’s Koptevo was attacked early in the morning, at about 4:30 am. Three men in hoods and masks began to smash the sign and logo of the place named after Joseph Stalin.

Voltman added that the unknown took the ladder and tools with them. In 20 minutes, they broke the sign and glass, but then collected debris and fragments from the facade. Only after that did the hooligans leave.

Stalin Doner has become an infamous destination for its theme. RIA News… The point where you could buy the shawarma was decorated with portraits of Stalin and Soviet inscriptions. At the same time, the catering workers were dressed in the uniform of the NKVD officers, including during the preparation of shawarma.

Later, the institution became interested in the police. Soon the work of Stalin Doner was suspended, and the seller was asked to leave the workplace. The owner stated that he did not violate the laws and intends to resume work.