The Investigative Committee is investigating a case against the owner of a cafe in Lyubertsy, who did not allow the participants of the SVO to enter

In Lyubertsy, near Moscow, the owner of a cafe kicked out a participant in a special military operation (SVO) from her establishment. After denunciation by activists, the woman was fined for discrediting the army, and then a criminal case was opened.

On behalf of the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), a criminal case is being investigated on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity”).

An appeal has been posted on the Internet to the chairman of the Investigative Committee of activists of a public organization, in which it is reported that in the city of Lyubertsy, Moscow Region, a woman who is the owner of a chain of public catering establishments did not allow SVO members into the establishments, and also posted a post on social networks with statements of an extremist nature

Activists also asked to check the owner of the establishment for involvement in the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The progress of the investigation has been monitored by the central office of the Investigative Committee.

The owner of the cafe was found guilty of discrediting the Russian Armed Forces and fined

On February 26, it became known that the owner of a cafe in Lyubertsy was brought to administrative responsibility under Article 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Public actions aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”). This was reported in Telegram-Moscow police channel.

The reason for this was a publication on social networks. The woman was taken to the territorial police department for further investigation.

By decision of the Lyubertsy City Court, Alen Polyakevich fined for 45 thousand rubles, the decision to impose an administrative penalty is listed in the court file.

Photo: Vladimir Pesnya / RIA Novosti

The owner of the cafe kicked out a member of the SVO, who “behaved, to put it mildly, not very well”

The incident between the owner of the Strong Coffee coffee shop and a member of the SBO occurred last week. Polyakevich shared the details on Instagram (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

According to the woman, the military man “began to behave, to put it mildly, not very well.” The employee of the establishment did not know how to resolve the conflict, which lasted about an hour; the man did not respond to the comments, the owner of the establishment clarified. After this, the barista asked the boss for help.

I came and settled this situation in two minutes. Without shouting, without swearing or anything else, I just asked to leave the room Alena Polyakevichowner of the Strong Coffee coffee shop

The woman added that she had already had to kick out antisocial individuals from her establishment, and now there are “would-be fighters” on her list.

Activists of the Russian Community ZOV filed a police report against the owner of the cafe.

After the publication on social networks, activists of the “Russian community ZOV” wrote a statement to the police against the owner of the cafe; they spoke about this in Telegram-channel.

Social activists complained that Polyakevich “insults Russia and also speaks poorly of the SVO soldiers.”

She recently posted a post on social media, where she proudly talks about how she kicked out an Air Force fighter from her cafe, drawing analogies with homeless people “Russian community ZOV”

Activists added that the woman posted a video from a rally against the special operation, so she should be checked for involvement in financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Representatives of the movement, together with members of the SVO, came to the cafe owned by Polyakevich, but they were again refused to serve them. After this, social activists called the police and demanded an investigation.