RIA Novosti: the owner of a cafe on Uchkuevka beach sheltered 50 people during an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The owner of a cafe on the Sevastopol Uchkuevka beach, Alexander, sheltered 50 people in his establishment during an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with an ATACMS missile with a cluster warhead. He said this in a conversation with RIA News.

“As soon as the shells started to explode, I shouted to my barbecue attendant to open the main entrance to the cafe and start herding people in. I went to look at the wounded myself – I am a military doctor by my first education,” the man said.