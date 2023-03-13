The owner of a cafe in Podolsk, where a 23-year-old boy was stabbed to death, told Izvestia about the efforts he made to save his life. According to the businessman, on the night of the tragedy, he was in a car with a friend not far from the cafe.

“On the night it all happened, I was sitting in a friend’s car… And now, the door opens and I see a wounded man… We took him and took him to an ambulance in our car. While we were driving, he was alive, was able to contact us, ”the man said.

He added that the deceased Yevgeny Sh. was his good friend. They were moving fast, he said. This can be tracked by cameras in the hospital. They reached the hospital within minutes.

“They have already posted a video where we are in the hospital, and I am holding it. If I had been indifferent, I would not have done all this, but I loved him very much as a person, as a person. He was very purposeful, and he definitely didn’t deserve it, ”said the owner of the cafe.

On March 12, the 112 Telegram channel reported a murder in the Sherwood cafe in Podolsk, where a group of young people celebrated their birthday. In the morning, the guests had a conflict, as a result of which a 23-year-old man was stabbed, after which he died from blood loss.

The girlfriend of the stabbed man, Tatyana, stated that the guy was killed at the workplace. She spoke about this on Sunday in an interview with Izvestia.

According to her, she learned about the tragedy on Sunday morning from her friends. They said that Yevgeny (guy) was stabbed to death in a cafe, stabbing a knife in his back. The girl also spoke about the mother of the victim. According to her, the woman is seriously ill and Eugene, her only son, went to work to help his mother.

Artyom, a hockey player from the Sochi club and the son of a State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Boris Ivanyuzhenkov, is being tested for involvement in the murder. Later, the UK denied this information, adding that at the moment the athlete is at the training camp and he was not among the participants in the conflict.

Later that day, the Investigative Committee reported that a suspect in the murder of a man in a bar in Podolsk had been detained. It turned out to be a local resident born in 1995. He wrote a confession, in which he spoke about the circumstances of the incident.

At the disposal of Izvestia, a video from street surveillance cameras also appeared, which captured the first minutes after the murder of a man.