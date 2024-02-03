Lukoil, the company that owns the Volgograd oil refinery in southern Russia, commented on the bombing that targeted the facility on Friday night, and Ukraine claimed responsibility for it.

The company said that the refinery was operating as usual following the fire that broke out earlier on Saturday following the targeting operation.

Local authorities had reported that a fire had been extinguished in the facility following a drone attack.

The website of the refinery, located south of the city of Volgograd, stated that it is “the largest producer of petroleum products in the Southern Federal District,” which includes eight administrative districts in southwestern Russia.

A Ukrainian source told Reuters news agency that two drones bombed a major oil processing facility at the refinery on Saturday, in an operation carried out by the Ukrainian security service.

In turn, Andrei Bocharov, the governor of the region, confirmed, via the Telegram application, that “air defenses and electronic jamming systems tonight repelled a drone attack in Volgograd, specifically in the Kalachevsky and Zakanalje regions.”

Botcharov explained that “following the downing of a drone, a fire broke out in the Volgograd refinery,” noting that firefighters were able to contain the fire on Saturday morning.

This attack did not result in casualties, according to the governor of the region.