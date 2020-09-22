According to officials in the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the controversial police-critical column of the “tageszeitung” was not a case for the public prosecutor from the start. This is evidenced by internal documents of the ministry, which have now been released for the first time at the request of the Tagesspiegel in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act (IFG).

In a “fundamental rights assessment”, the constitutional department of the ministry came to the conclusion that the statements in the column “All cops are incapable of working” by the journalist Hengameh Yaghoobifarah were “expressions of opinion” and were “covered by freedom of the press and freedom of art” .

“From a local point of view, a criminal conviction is likely to be disproportionate.” In her text, with reference to right-wing extremism allegations against police officers, the author pondered the fact that they should go to a landfill if the police were one day disbanded.

The assessment of the criminal liability of Yaghoobifarah is dated June 23 and came too late for Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU). As reported, he had already announced a criminal complaint in the “Bild-Zeitung” one day before, without waiting for further legal reviews.

To this end, Seehofer had requested a draft advertisement from the police department of his ministry, which was responsible for the subject matter, on June 17, according to which the journalist was alleged to have committed a criminal offense for sedition. In addition, it was considered at the time to report the editors-in-chief of the “taz” Barbara Junge and Katrin Gottschalk for aid. However, after the intervention of State Secretary Hans-Georg Engelke, this was refrained from.

However, when the draft was presented on June 18, the police department also announced its first doubts: “It cannot be ruled out” that, in view of the appreciation of freedom of the press and freedom of expression, the public prosecutor and court “came to a different assessment” than the ministry.

There is “the possibility that the article could be seen as satire and as protected by artistic freedom”. In addition, discretion was requested. With the exception of the ad itself, there should be “no communication” about the process.

Seehofer actually wanted to get started at the conference of interior ministers

Obviously, such objections counted little for Horst Seehofer. According to the documents, he was planning the large public surcharge at the Conference of Interior Ministers in Erfurt. In the press conference at the end of the event on Friday afternoon, June 19, he wanted to appear in front of the journalists and announce his plan. Immediately afterwards, the criminal complaint should be forwarded to the Berlin public prosecutor’s office.

Seehofer requested a “good, legally incontestable” speech slip from his officials in Berlin. It was delivered promptly. In it, Yaghoobifarah is accused of inciting hatred, as required by the offense of sedition: the column is an “attack on all police officers”. The author puts the law enforcement officers in a “fascist, violence-glorifying context”, and subordinates them to “National Socialist and terrorist connections and motivations”.

Nevertheless, the planned announcement in Erfurt was not made. The reasons are not known. The boss took a different path, which apparently came as a surprise to the officials in the ministry: In the “Bild” newspaper on the following Monday, Seehofer said that he would “tomorrow, as Federal Minister of the Interior, file a criminal complaint against the columnist because of the unspeakable article”.

A little later, after discussions with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), he refrained from doing this, probably also in view of the new “fundamental rights assessment” of his department responsible for him. This should explain why Seehofer’s spokesman, immediately after the publication of the “Bild” article, repeatedly stated, despite the fixed announcement by the minister, that a decision had not yet been made about a complaint.

It was never an insult – Seehofer knew that

Nonetheless, Seehofer had a press release postponed a few days later in which he continued to give the impression that he believed that Yaghoobifarah had made himself liable to prosecution. You have “fulfilled criminal offenses,” it says. Objectively wrong about this is the plural. The lawyers in the ministry had ruled out a possible insult in addition to incitement to hatred from the start – as Seehofer was also known.

The formulation as such also remains ambiguous. From a purely legal point of view, she leaves it open whether Yaghoobifarah should be a criminal from the minister’s point of view. Because even if criminal offenses are fulfilled, acts can be justified and thus unpunished – for example through freedom of expression, freedom of the press and freedom of art. Seehofer just fails to mention it.

Originally, the ministry did not want to disclose the file

Yaghoobifarah’s lawyer sees this as a public prejudice. And it looks like this is also supposed to be the result that the entire procedure of the minister aimed at, including the announcement about the “Bild”. The choice of the medium was particularly criticized at a press conference of the federal government because the “Bild” regularly receives reprimands from the press council for its reporting.

The file is disclosed unexpectedly. Originally, the ministry took the position that transparency would be ruled out because it would “thwart the public prosecutor’s decision-making” and refused to hand them over to the IFG. As reported, the public prosecutor’s office is rejecting an investigation, but has not yet officially announced this. For further clarification, including the public relations work of the ministry in the case, the Tagesspiegel is conducting an urgent procedure before the Berlin administrative court.