A man walks past a mortgage ad in Madrid, in a file image. LUIS SEVILLANO

The Provincial Court of Oviedo has been the first to condemn two banks, Santander and Deutsche Bank, to return all the expenses of managing and assessing mortgages of their clients, instead of 50% as happened until now. This Hearing applies the criteria of the Luxembourg Court and, together with the registration and notary fees, involves raising the amount recovered per client from 800 to 1,200 euros on average.

The Provincial Court of Oviedo has gone further than other courts in two recent sentences of December 22 and 23. According to Dacio Alonso, president of the Union of Consumers of Asturias, which has won both lawsuits, points out that these sentences could considerably raise the average amount of claims for mortgage expenses, “which affect some eight million contracts.”

The Union of Consumers of Asturias believes that “they are pioneering judgments in applying the criteria of the Superior Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on the restitution of mortgage expenses, which forced the Supreme Court to correct its doctrine in which it applied Solomonic the payment of the same, that is to say, 50% the borrower and 50% the lender ”. Alonso indicates that the Hearing requires the two entities to pay 100% of the cost of registration, appraisal and management and 50% of the notary, in addition to the interest since those expenses were paid.

Return with interest

These interests, at 4% per year that the official money rate sets, would also raise the bill to the entities, if this criterion is followed in all expenses.

Unai Alonso, the lawyer who has handled the two cases, believes that both Santander and Deutsche Bank will not appeal the judgments “because what the Oviedo Provincial Court is doing with courage is applying the European doctrine, assumed by the Supreme Court. This legislation says that when the national regulations do not clarify how the expenses are distributed between the client and the entity, the refund by the bank must be complete ”.

The banks have also been ordered to pay costs because, according to Unai Alonso, European doctrine seeks that the costs of the process are not dissuasive for small clients. This amount can be around 500 euros.

Sources from Santander and Deutsche Bank pointed out that the case is very recent and that both banks are studying whether to appeal it or not. The Hearing has followed the criteria of the court of first instance of Oviedo, which ruled in the same sense.

The opening commission, next battle

However, financial sources pointed out that it is debatable that 100% of the appraisal expenses should correspond to the bank because the entities do not oblige their clients to carry out the appraisal with a specific company and could do so with an appraiser chosen by them. If the entities resort, they will force the Supreme to take a position on this specific issue.

The sentence involves returning 13 Santander clients a total of 9,574 euros for the aforementioned concepts. In the case of Deutsche Bank, the amount of the refund is 8,301 euros for 10 clients.

In the Union of Consumers of Asturias they point out that the next battle will be the commission to open the mortgages. “We believe that it is not a rate that is not justified in a specific task, regardless of whether procedures are carried out for the contract. If the banks do not demonstrate a concrete work, the European doctrine is that it must be returned. This would raise the claim because the rate is between 1% and 2% of the credit ”.