Many fans imagined that the Leagues Cup would be a pre-season tournament, that the Mexican teams, although they would not win every game by a landslide because it is a reality that the level of the North Americans has evolved considerably in recent years, they would solve them with some certainty. easily and that the semifinals (or even the quarterfinals) would only be played by Liga MX squads, as was the case a few years ago in CONCACAF.
However, the results were not rosy. Since the group stage many teams began to fall, they only reached the quarterfinals alive Queretaro and Montereyof which only Rayados continues to compete for that trophy that, until a few weeks ago, seemed worthless and has now become a matter of pride and dignity in the face of North American competitors.
Those led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz have achieved what was expected of all Mexican clubs. They started off on the right foot, they suffered a little against the Seattle Sounders but they got over it. They left Portland Timbers on the road, then tigers and last night what for many is considered the best team in MLS: LAFC.
‘The most tired team vs. the most rested team’, they said in the media, because what Monterrey has traveled in this tournament cannot be compared to that of any other. Even its president José Antonio: the ‘Tato’ Noriega has already spoken about it, saying that the distances, the management of the calendar and various circumstances do not put the teams on an equal footing.
However, theirs have been able to emerge victorious despite the logistical and even arbitration grievances. And if nothing strange happens, they will be the ones to become brand new Leagues Cup champions, since the statistics completely favor them.
Monterrey has faced American teams nine times in knockout matches. And do you know how many they have lost? None! St. Louis Kutis, San José, Real Salt Lake, LA Galaxy, Atlanta United, Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew, Portland Timbers and yesterday LAFC, are the teams that the Gang has left on the road, defending paternity over the United States that we don’t even see in the national team anymore.
