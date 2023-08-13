🗣️ “About the time they tell us that we have to advance the game against LAFC”

➡️ ‘Tato’ Noriega explains his annoyance with the logistics of the Quarterfinal match in the Leagues Cup

🔴 Live TUDN pic.twitter.com/dFryYousJM

— Line of 4 (@Lineade4TUDN) August 10, 2023