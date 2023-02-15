Airbnb is now a consolidated reality that has replaced all or part of the b&b offer, especially in large cities. The inconveniences have been considerable for those looking for a house to rent. By now there are many people who prefer to put rooms or entire apartments on the platform, rather than granting annual rents.

In Florence, short-term rentals are managed by industry giants who have hoarded apartments, with very high concentrations.

This is the scenario told by Corriere Fiorentino which reports the statistics of the Inside Airbnb portal, which show that just 20 hosts control 1,101 apartments, over 10% of the 10,727 active in the city. The top three in the ranking control 169, 109 and 102 respectively, almost all of them in the Unesco area.

The leaders, Homes in Florence (which appears on the Airbnb portal with the much more familiar name of “Edoardo and Michela”) has both owned and managed apartments, but “most are under management”, as they explain in the company headquarters, a small office with mezzanine, hidden in the narrow via dei Velluti, in the Oltrarno.