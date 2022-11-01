Hundreds of bloody sneakers, broken glasses, stuffed animals… The Seoul police have recovered almost a ton and a half of lost objects during the

deadly stampede unleashed on Saturday night in the bustling neighborhood of Itaewon during the Halloween celebration. The families of the 150 deceased, who are burying their loved ones this week, can pick them up at a gym that had previously been used as a makeshift morgue. Now the room is filled with rows of personal effects, carefully arranged and classified.

Most of the victims lost their lives in a narrow alley, where the hundreds of congregants were trapped, trampled or crushed to death. The rescue teams arrived at the scene and began to rescue the victims from the crowd, in a frantic work that left behind lost shoes and pieces of clothing, torn to carry out resuscitation techniques.

In the gym, police have stored 260 items of clothing, including scraps of Halloween costumes, and 256 pairs of shoes. Also almost 160 electronic devices, such as headphones, airPods (about twenty) and dozens of watches. Most of the objects are dirty, with traces of blood.

A man, visibly shaken, hugs a piece of clothing tightly to his chest, while carefully observing several of the relics found in Itaewon: photos that their owners used to carry in their wallets, passports, a Halloween wig… Among the lost objects there is a Russian translation of the ‘Adventures of Sherlock Holmes’; the Russian embassy in South Korea said that three Russian citizens had died in the stampede. “From June to November, class at 9:00 a.m.”, reads a ‘post-it’ that was between the crumpled pages of a notebook, as a reminder that most of the victims were in their twenties and were partying with friends .