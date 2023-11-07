The price of cocaine is at historic lows in Catalonia. The overproduction of this drug has left the kilo below 25,000 euros on the black market, according to the Mossos’ annual report on organized crime. Police sources assure that before it cost about 35,000 euros, which represents a reduction of close to 30%. The decrease is also noticeable in what the final buyer pays for one of the most consumed illegal drugs, along with cannabis. Users consulted by this newspaper claim that “premium” cocaine has gone from 80 euros per gram to around 50. Data from the Ministry of the Interior reveal that Spain broke all seizure records last year, with 57.7 tons, a 17.5% more than in 2021, which was already historic, only comparable to data from two decades ago.

The Mossos d’Esquadra x-rays the cocaine market in their report. They explain that although they seized only 113.3 kilos of cocaine (58.6% less than the previous year), investigations show that the drug is still very present on the streets: the small seizures total 12 kilos. That same year, Customs Surveillance seized 5.2 tons in the port of Barcelona, ​​which is added to the 800 kilos that the National Police found in two cocaine processing laboratories in the province of Barcelona. In total, at least, the Mossos infer, nearly 6,000 kilos of cocaine were seized in Catalonia in 2022. Mossos analysts do not rule out that the “eclipse caused by marijuana”, a fight on which they have all focused their efforts, explain the small amount of cocaine found by the Catalan police.

Throughout Spain, the year 2022 closed with 57,790 kilos seized, a figure that is 16% more than the previous milestone of 2006 (49,650), and the consolidation of an upward curve, which subsided a little during the pandemic. In a single operation, the Civil Guard found a shipment with 5.5 tons in the port of Valencia. “There is such a quantity of cocaine on the market that the price can only go down,” police sources summarize. After the ports of Valencia and Algeciras, Barcelona is one of the ports where most drugs are involved. “The statistics this year are going to break all records,” say Customs Surveillance sources.

The profits from cocaine trafficking are reinvested in innovation, say the Mossos, who give as an example the use of semi-submersibles to transport it from South America to Europe. This was the case of the narco-submarine detected in 2019 off the coast of Galicia, with three tons of cocaine inside. Two years later, the police found a semi-submersible drug boat in a warehouse in Malaga, under construction, with the capacity to transport two tons. It is the first boat of this type manufactured in Europe, say the Mossos. In 2022, the National Police arrested two men in Campo de Gibraltar who designed, built and sold unmanned mini-submarines prepared to carry up to 200 kilos of cocaine. In 2023, agents found another empty narco-submarine in Galicia almost identical to the one in 2019.

In Europe, drugs enter mainly through the ports of Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain. Between the three docks, they account for 73% of the total cocaine in Europe. In 2020, 214.6 tons of this drug were seized, the highest figure in history (17% in Spain) and it is estimated that this year it could reach 300 tons, given a “more diversified and dynamic” market, according to the sources from Europol (the European Police Office) cited by the Mossos d’Esquadra. All of this has also led to an increase in violence. The Catalan police cite as an example 66 episodes with firearms or explosives that occurred in Belgium related to cocaine trafficking since 2017.

The Mossos also x-ray the international context to understand what is happening on the Catalan streets. They detail that in 2021 an increase in cultivated hectares was detected in Colombia (43% more) and Peru (33% more), with a total of 315,000. But on the other hand, the number of dismantled laboratories in the producing countries has been decreasing, “as it doubled in the rest of the world.” “This context, added to an increase in seizures of chemical precursors to obtain powder cocaine in various European countries, especially in the Netherlands, indicate the outsourcing of part of the production of this drug,” say the Mossos. . In Spain, between 2019 and 2022, 13 cocaine laboratories have been dismantled, with the capacity to produce between 3 and 500 kilos per week.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

They also show a “fragmentation of criminal organizations that operate in Colombia dedicated to the export” of cocaine, which has “facilitated the establishment of new links with criminal groups different from the usual ones.” Thus, organizations from Albania and other countries in the Balkan area “are becoming exporters of large quantities of cocaine directly from Latin America.” Although drug shipments continue to come from Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia, the police have detected an increase in cocaine arriving from Russia, China and the United States to European ports. In addition, producers use other intermediate countries, such as hubsin Central America, such as the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica or Panama, as indicated in their report.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_