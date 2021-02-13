Game of thrones is recognized as one of the best epic fantasy series, which won 59 awards at the Emmy Awards. Following its end in 2019, directors Benioff and Weiss switched from HBO to Netflix, with a new blockbuster on the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant will produce the series The overstory, based on the novel by Richard Powers. The project will be in charge of David Benioff and DB Weiss. Additionally, it will feature Hugh Jackman, a declared fan of the book, as executive producer.

Photo: Twitter capture

Netflix has presented the series as “a dramatic and passionate work of activism and resistance, which is also a profound evocation of the natural world.” The central plot begins when a group of trees establishes a relationship with several young people, who are asked to stop the destruction of the parks.

The long-awaited adaptation of The Overstory will have Richard Robbins as a scriptwriter for its pilot episode. He is recognized on American television for his work on series such as 12 monkeys or Good girls revolt. In addition, it will feature the return of Hugh Jackman after X-Men origins: Wolverine.

This is the third production of the creators of Game of thrones, after their millionaire agreement with Netflix. According to the media, the exclusive agreement means the payment of 250 million dollars for 5 years of work. Among his other projects we find Three body problem and The chair.