Guadalajara (Mexico), Jul 12 (EFE).- The agave landscape of tequila celebrates this Wednesday 17 years of being UNESCO World Heritage Sitebut given the growing demand for the Mexican drink in the last 10 years, monoculture spaces have multiplied, which contributes to the climate crisis.

The increase in the cultivated surfaces with the agave plant, from which tequila is extracted, contributes to the loss of key ecosystems for the environment and that farmers stop producing basic grains such as corn, specialists consulted by EFE agreed.

In 2006, the agave landscape obtained the declaration as Cultural Heritage of Humanity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco)which recognized 34,658 hectares of crops for its scenic beauty, and its cultural, social and historical importance.

That landscape close to tequila townwhere the drink originates from, spread to forests, jungles and mountains of Jalisco and other states, like Guanajuato and Michoacan, so that producers have agave available in response to the demand of an industry that grew 526% in almost three decades, according to the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT).

“A territory is transformed where what is wanted is to produce as much as possible, in the shortest time and space possible, and this can only be achieved with fertilizers, with insecticides, with everything that replaces what the ecosystem did,” he said in an interview with Dánae Cabrera, an ecologist who studies the subject.

Although there is a regulation of the places where producers can plant agave, it is common that buy agricultural land or resort to burning or deforestation of natural spacesPablo Montaño, coordinator of the Climate Connections organization, told EFE.

“There are several phenomena, one is the removal of forests and jungles where the land is cleared, the native mass is removed and replaced by agaves. There is a lot of evidence of fires that are later linked to the planting of agaves, they can do it with simple deforestation and they can also substitute crops,” he said.

According to him CRTin the five states with denomination of origin of tequila there are 413,870 hectares of agave crops distributed in 173 municipalities.

In 2017, there were 29 million plants available and five years later, in 2022, the figure increased to 375 million plants.

In Jaliscothe state with the highest number of agaves and bottled tequilait is increasingly common for plantations to invade hills and protected areas such as the Spring Forest.

DRINK WITH CLIMATE EFFECT

Experts claim that this invasion has a back and forth effect in the climate crisis because by taking land away from the tropical forest they destroy its ecosystem and prevent further absorption of carbon dioxidea key component of global warming.

“We remove forest mass that helps slow down or mitigate the effects of the climate crisis, forests that allow you to reduce temperatures, that will make climate change feel stronger,” Montaño explained.

He tropical forest, Also known as the low jungle, it is considered one of the ecosystems that will have the most resistance to the effects of global warming due to the characteristics of its flora and its fauna.

But destroying it and imposing monocultures favors the loss of trees and the natural system that depends on them.

“All the ecological cycles of that territory established millions of years ago, which has generated a mosaic of interactions between the flora that is a refuge for pollinators, are broken,” said Cabrera, also an academic at the University of Guadalajara.

UNSUSTAINABLE TEQUILA PRODUCTION

For specialists, this rate of production is unsustainable in the medium term, because there is a risk that there will be no productive land to plant the agave.

The alternative is that the tequila industry reduce the intensity of plant production to restore damaged surfaces and implement agroforestry systems in which agaves are interspersed with other types of trees and flowers, Cabrera said.

“These are much smaller production scales, but more diverse, but local producers must also be included in the equation of this,” he said.

In Montaño’s opinion, it is time for businessmen to pause and consider what the future of this industry is.

“It seems that the tequila companies are betting to win as much money as possible, but in reality they are cutting the branch on which they are sitting,” he concluded.

