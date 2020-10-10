In Ulyanovsk, they plan to reconstruct the overpass in the alignment of Kirov streets – Lokomotivnaya, built in the 60s of the last century. The development of design estimates will be completed in 2021.

According to the director of MBU “Stroyzakazchik” Alexander Shkanov, modern lighting and noise protection screens will be installed on the overpass, and a safe pedestrian crossing will be arranged under it. The traffic will not be closed during the reconstruction, but it will have to be limited. A temporary detour will be organized along the streets of Portovaya and Nagornaya, writes 1ul.ru…

According to the plans, the road will be expanded to four lanes, which will have a positive effect on throughput, said the head of Ulyanovsk, Sergei Panchin. Also, workers will replace beams, supports, spans and relocate tram tracks.

The development of design estimates should be completed in 2021. The project is planned to be implemented in 2023 – 2024.

According to the Governor Sergei Morozov, as soon as the reconstruction plans pass the state examination, the region will send an application to the Ministry of Transport of Russia to include the facility in the federal program “Bridges and Overpasses” of the national project “Safe and High-Quality Highways”.

Earlier in October, it was reported that they plan to build a new road in Ulyanovsk – the entrance to the Iskra microdistrict. They want to equip it from Narimanov Avenue along Lesnoy Proyezd.