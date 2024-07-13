The more Madrid’s Gran Via becomes clearer, the more difficult it is to set foot in the Minorcan coves of Macarella and Macaralleta. Few places awaken the attention of the senses, desire, eroticism, escape and admiration like beaches: idyllic, poetic, postcard-perfect or a symbol of the triumph of mass tourism.

In his essay Le territoire du vide (The Territory of the Void), Allan Corbin argued that it was between 1750 and 1840 that the collective desire for the seashore awoke and developed, and the beach became part of the rich phantasmagoria of the periphery, opposing urban pathology. One only has to look at paintings by Eugene Boudin such as “La Plage de Trouville” or “Deauville marée bases” in the Musée d’Orsay to get an idea of ​​how the way we view the beach has changed. In those costumbrist scenes from the 19th century, the inhabitants appear dressed, standing, chatting under a grey sky that is much more present in the painting than the sea itself. A debtor to Corot, Boudin (1824-1898) was one of the first landscape painters to capture the modern leisure time that occupied the sand on the edges of Honfleur or Deauville. If we go to any beach in Normandy today, we will see that the conversations of the decked-out bourgeoisie have given way to a sand dotted with colourful towels and hammocks from which only the joyful echo of a baby enjoying the foam around his feet can be heard. Bathing, relaxing, playing volleyball, flying kites, eating, reading, surfing, jumping waves or sunbathing bare-chested and enjoying the sunshine… Contemporary painters such as Alex Katz and David Hockney have captured the beach’s elan like few others.

The French writer Gregory Le Floch, in his fascinating essay Praise of the Beach (Rivages), focuses on how we have gone from maintaining a vertical relationship (in the 19th century) to a horizontal relationship (in the 20th century), how beaches have stopped being like tea rooms and have become contemplative rooms with generous views.

It was in Brighton, he says, that the first Maison de Santé seaside resort opened near the beach in the mid-18th century, under the revolutionary idea that sea bathing was therapeutic. Before, the coasts were considered repulsive, risky, a territory where fishermen risked their lives. They were refuges of danger and disease. Or simply crossroads of meaning where the lights of lighthouses occasionally shone, according to Victor Hugo “the melancholic image of human effort against divine power.” Even the towns kept a safe distance from it. Later, as soon as the beach became fashionable, the town councils (especially in Normandy) added the now famous name “sur Mer” to their nomenclature to make it clear that they were by the sea. Ancretteville became Ancretteville sur mer. Le Touquet became Le Touquet Paris-Plage. It is no coincidence that at that time Wagner presented his opera The Flying Dutchman, nor that fifty years later Debussy composed La Mer as if he were painting waves.

Literature, from Homer to our Jose Carlos Llop (who has just published the wonderful If one summer morning, a traveler) through to romantics like Byron and Chateaubriand, she has always been fascinated by the sea. Le Floch focuses on Paul Morand as a pioneer author who elevated the love for the beach to the point of making it the setting for his novels. In Bains de mer he claimed that water and sun were like opium to him. A supporter of nudism as an ideal, he wrote: “only the nude suits man as mourning suits Electra”. Somewhere between a travel guide, poetic evocation and confession, in 1960 Morand described beaches as lyrical inventories and places of hedonism.

Gregory Le Floch looks at the beach with good eyes, he sees it sleep, move, bend its back, contract, as if he had never met a beast, a human or a plant that expends so much energy. From different beaches in France and Sicily he remembers authors (Agnés Derail-Imbert) and authors (Cesare Pavese, Henry David Thoreau) who have evoked its mysteries. The mirage is one of the Proustian themes par excellence. Le Floch proposes that we stop associating Proust with madeleines and do so with beaches because they represent him better, especially Cabourg, converted into Balbec, a crucial setting in novels such as In the shadow of the flowering girls and On the Guermantes side. It is there that the narrator begins to love a group of young girls who stroll along the sand with a provocative air. They wear polo shirts, they hold bicycles, but the beach is not just a theatre, it is the disturbing agent that modifies each of their encounters, the beach endows them with a power of metamorphosis that acts as a catalyst for love in the narrator. So much so that at the end of the summer, back in the city, Albertine, who has become the best beach, will be locked in the room by the narrator, obsessed with retaining the landscape. The mirage is unbearable, how to fix the fugitive? How to capture the inconstancy? You do not need to be a fortune teller to understand that neither Balbec, nor Albertine nor the beach will let themselves be made. A landscape cannot be locked away and a woman even less so.

“It is because I had seen her as a mysterious bird, like a great actress on the beach, desired, that I had found her wonderful. Once captivated in my room by the bird that I saw one night walking with counted steps on the dike, surrounded by the congregation of other girls coming from who knows where, Albertine lost all her colors.”

It is worth remembering that when the Tarragona nautical club was founded in 1878 (the first in Spain), it was known as the club of the crazy ones, because none of the fishermen in that port could conceive that there were people capable of going into the sea for fun. The need for beaches leads to the invention of them even in impossible places. Cities with rivers look for sand wherever they can to spread on their banks. On the island of Taquile (where the community still lives subject to the codes of the Inca empire), in the Peruvian part of Lake Titicaca, we find the highest beach in the world, at 4000 meters high!, where there is no shortage of travelers who greet the sun with their arms raised before entering to purify themselves in its icy waters.

Beaches can be a state of mind or a human invention. Rohmer’s films, the Sexual Freedom League founded by Jefferson Poliana and Leo Koch, the eroticism of Brigitte Bardot in Saint Tropez or the photographs of Luigi Ghirri reveal this. The poet Blaise Cendrars managed to have a house on the Côte d’Azur, so many people came to drink his favourite cocktail (white wine, lemon and sugar) that he said: “if I charged a hundred francs each, I would earn more than with books.” Zelda and Scott Fitzegarld lived in the wonderful Vence. As Giuseppe Scaraffia recounted in The great novel of the French Rivieraone evening after dinner at the Colombe d´Or, the author of The Great Gatsby He approached a stranger at a nearby table who turned out to be Isadora Duncan, and the foolish man had no choice but to kneel before her, showing his admiration for her to caress him. Zelda looked at them impassively and immediately dropped down the stairs.

Beaches, in short, invite you to stretch out rather than just stand still. What is the edge of the world during the year is now the heart of a summer paradise.

Use Lahoz is a writer. His latest novel is titled Loose Verse (Destination).

