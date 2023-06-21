The sweat and champagne have barely dried! Who offers?

The Canadian Grand Prix last weekend was a memorable race. For Red Bull then, not so much for the viewers. The Austrian team celebrated its 100th victory in the premier class of motorsport. Not bad for an energy drink manufacturer.

In addition, this was also the race with which Max managed to match the number of victories of Ayrton Senna (41 units). This naturally makes the overalls worn by Max Verstappen during this race an important historical artifact. At least for some.

This garment is therefore now being auctioned via F1 Authentics. The proceeds from the auction will not go to Red Bull Racing, but fully benefits Wings for Life. This is a foundation that is committed to healing spinal cord injuries.

The person who makes the winning bid not only receives a signed overall and some dried champagne, there is more! A Meet & Greet with Max himself is also included in the price. For that you have to travel to Milton Keynes at your own expense, but that is also possible.

The auction has only been online since today, but bids are already being made eagerly. The highest bid is already at 25,750 pounds (approximately 29,940 euros) at the time of writing. And the auction will run for another two weeks, so this is just the beginning.

Are you also interested in overalls and a Meet & Greet with Max Verstappen? Then you can make an offer F1 Authentics.

