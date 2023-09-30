At the beginning of May, the Colombian Foreign Ministry held an act of recognition and non-repetition in Juan Frío, a village next to the Táchira River, on the border with Venezuela. The most shocking image was not that of former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso, via videoconference, asking for forgiveness, but that of the ruins of an oven used by the extinct United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) to cremate bodies. This week it was revealed that these were just the remains of some ovens, as more others appeared.

Members of the ‘UBPD’ Search Unit for Missing Persons team excavate the ovens hidden underground. Ferley Ospina

The Search Unit for Persons Reported as Missing (UPBD) summoned relatives of missing persons this week to that same place. After months of excavating, he revealed the complete ovens of what was apparently an old mill to convert sugar cane into brown sugar, which the paramilitaries later used to remove the bodies of murdered people.

They are, according to the UPBD, just initial excavations. In the search for remains of missing people, anthropologists and forensic media focused on the areas of the ovens in which it is most likely that there are “bone structures, teeth, or elements from the bodies of people reported missing.”

UBDP specialists review the excavated earth in search of human remains. Ferley Ospina

To give space for participation to the victims of the forced disappearance of their relatives, this week they made a humanitarian visit with several of them members of the NGO Progresar Foundation and the departmental victims’ table. Marlon Ayrton Sánchez, UBPD forensic anthropologist and leader of the commission that organized the visit, explained why they excavated the ovens: “What we are doing here is trying to reconstruct the areas where the bodies were presumably arranged to be subjected to high temperatures and document the possibility that evidence of this may still exist.”

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.