Transfers via ‘factoring’ and ‘confirming’ suffer a decrease of almost 580 million in the Murcian business fabric A businesswoman negotiates a collection line in a branch, a year ago now. / PALOMA UCHA JUAN CARLOS HERNÁNDEZ Murcia Monday, March 29, 2021, 02:38



The recession propitiates that the lag between collections to clients and payments to suppliers breaks up companies and SMEs in Murcia. The insolvencies derived from the industrial, commercial and hospitality paralysis caused the delegation of these operations to financial institutions to fall in 2020 by 14.9% in the Murcian business fabric to move 3.2