The outsaiders recently announced their first face-to-face concert in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and thus became one of the first groups to opt for the reactivation of the music industry.

His decision was celebrated by some, but also criticized by other users who criticized the modality of the event when several experts have warned of the outbreak of COVID-19.

However, Charlie Vera, the vocalist of the well-known band, explained to The Republic the reasons that led them to schedule the show live and also guaranteed the prevention that will be there to prevent fans from contracting the disease.

The leader of The outsaiders He assured that the venue for the presentation, which will take place on January 22, has all the necessary permits and mentioned the measures that have been taken.

“We are going to hire security people so that they are aware that all the necessary protocols, the mask and the gel, are being followed. We have implemented tables and people will not be able to move, except to use the services. Usually in our concerts a lot of movement is generated, but this is not going to be like that ”.

He specified that as it is a restaurant, attendees will be able to have food for the duration of the face-to-face show. “The consumption of alcoholic beverages is going to be restricted. They’re just going to be sitting, eating something, and listening to live music.

When referring to the concern of social network users, Vera indicated that the members of the group also evaluated the situation and ensured that the event complies with all established protocols.

“It is not something that has been crazy. We are not trying to bypass any regulations. We are very concerned, we take this issue seriously. We have always advised our fans not to leave their homes in due course. But we are already acting according to the law and with extreme care ”, he explained.

Although they received negative comments after the announcement, he said that they are aware of the situation and that, for this reason, they are being very careful.

“It is not something that surprises us, we knew it was going to happen … We understand that it is a critical scenario and that things are getting complicated, but at the same time we are doing things very carefully and under the law. Usually criticizes people who do not know us. Our fans know how worried we are and those who want to go to the concert will be calm, “said Charlie Vera to La República.

When in doubt that if finally these presentations can generate economic funds for The outsaiders amid the coronavirus pandemic, the singer stated:

“To be honest, no. By cutting the capacity and the sale of alcohol, which are the main income, we are all affected in that sense. But this event goes beyond economic issues, we want to activate the band, the people to listen to live music. People have the right to have fun ”.

Finally, Charlie Vera highlighted the importance of starting the reactivation of the music industry through events that follow the guidelines established by the government.

“We are at a stage in which we must already learn to live with the coronavirus, taking the necessary measures. This is a small step to get started. We hope this is a precedent for other bands, musicians and other arts as well.

