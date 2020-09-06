The president of the Group of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, gave an interview this Saturday to this system The Sixth Evening to have the ability to speak in regards to the scenario of the capital on this disaster brought on by the coronavirus. A scenario that has been getting worse with the rise in infections in the neighborhood and the a number of outbreaks which have emerged in latest weeks.

Previous to the interview with the president, the identical program had the chance to talk with Dr. Vicente Baos, household physician on the Collado Villalba well being heart, north of Madrid. Through the interview, the physician defined that his office is near a scenario “tending to complete collapse” and he has ensured that lots of his sufferers can’t entry the phone appointments which have been tailored to this pandemic.

The rationale for not with the ability to attend them is that they don’t seem to be empowered and, subsequently, they collapsed. “Once we say that we collapse, it isn’t that we’re working to exhaustion, which it’s also, it’s the sufferers that suffer these penalties. It’s not a grievance from professionals, it’s a grievance from all the inhabitants ”, defined Dr. Baos.

Only a few minutes later, Isabel Diaz Ayuso commented that sure well being professionals who come out to discuss the scenario within the Group of Madrid with safety and prevention measures to cease the advance of the pandemic they’re “commerce unionists, who I’ve seen affiliated with political events of the left.” Even the president has noticed that “they’re at all times in the identical applications.”

Ayuso’s phrases in reference to well being professionals have brought about the anger of Dr. Vicente Baos himself, who has determined to dam you on the social community Twitter with this message: “Mrs. @IDiazAyuso mentioned that we’ve got offered a catastrophic panorama and that we’re “unionists” just like the mark of the satan. I’ve been a member of the @amytsmedicos medical union for 25 years ”.