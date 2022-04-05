The Russian ambassador to Mexico, Víktor Koronelli, seated on the left, poses with deputies from Morena, PT and the PRI, on March 23. daniel augustus

The echoes of the pro-Russian sympathies expressed in the Mexican Congress have reached the United States, where a representative of the Democratic Party sent a letter on Monday to the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, requesting that the Administration of Joe Biden withdraw the visa of 25 legislators from the neighboring country. Texan congressman Vicente González proposes that foreign public servants who show their support for Vladimir Putin in the midst of the invasion of Ukraine lose the right to enter US territory. The measure -proposed as a warning, “a message to the world”- has reached the office of the two secretaries two weeks after ruling deputies from Morena and the Labor Party (PT), but also from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) , today in opposition, will create a group of Friendship with Russia.

“In the last few days, and in the midst of an international crisis perpetrated by Russia in Eastern Europe, several legislators in the Federal Congress of Mexico took this opportunity to distance themselves from the free world and support Russian President Vladimir Putin,” reads the statement. Gonzalez’s writing. The representative recalls that “while the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, continues to publicly maintain a neutral position in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine”, members of his movement, Morena, and other forces have taken sides in the conflict.

It remains to be seen whether Blinken and Mayorkas, who traveled to Mexico in March and met with López Obrador himself and high-ranking officials of the federal Executive, take the congressman’s request into consideration. But it does reflect a climate of indignation that has been expressed in Mexico by the vast majority of the opposition and has also generated some discomfort in some official sectors. “It is already shameful enough that Mexico – our closest neighbor to the south – has chosen not to join the international community of democracies. [ante la agresión del Kremlin]. Instead, they have refused to send aid to Ukraine or impose sanctions on Russia, ”González continues in his letter in reference to military support.

That position is the usual one of the Mexican government in the face of any international crisis. However, what was seen in the Chamber of Deputies was especially controversial because in the same act the legislators also allowed the Russian ambassador, Viktor Koronelli, to spread Russian propaganda about the aggression against Ukraine in the seat of popular sovereignty. The US congressman considers that some of the promoters of that session cannot reconcile their proximity to Russia with “the privilege of entering, traveling or investing in the United States.”

The deputies mentioned by the letter for the Biden Administration to review their visas are, for the most part, from the Labor Party, the caucus that promoted the creation of the friendship group. The PT, one of the satellites of the so-called Fourth Transformation, López Obrador’s project, defines itself in its statutes as an “anti-imperialist” formation that “fights for a self-managed, fair and socialist society.” Among them is Alberto Anaya, the party’s national leader, and also Gerardo Fernández Noroña, a veteran politician who belonged to the founding group of the PRD. There are also legislators from Morena such as Armando Contreras Castillo and Miriam Citlally Pérez Mackintosh.

But the act was joined by even leaders of the PRI, the party that ruled Mexico uninterruptedly for seven decades. Augusto Gómez Villanueva, 92, recalled his childhood and said that as a child he learned The International, a 19th-century French anthem that originally had nothing to do with the Soviet Union and was appropriated by Stalin until the 1940s.

