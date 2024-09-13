Ciudad Juarez.- The Border Business Block (BEF), through its coordinator Jesús Manuel “Thor” Salayandía, warned that the recent approval of the reform to the Judicial Branch outlines a very dark panorama for Mexico and particularly for Juárez, as it highlights the uncertainty in investment and expansion.

He added that the trilateral trade relationship with the United States and Canada is at risk, given that the review of the USMCA is approaching in 2026 and its ratification in 2030. In addition, he assured that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will feel a lower demand from large clients.

He acknowledged the need for reforms to correct various injustices in the system, but criticized the way in which the process was carried out, since, he said, the election of judges and magistrates by popular vote will reduce legal certainty for businessmen, impacting nearshoring.

“We see it as regrettable, it is going to be a different Mexico. Things are going to change a lot and there will be a lot of uncertainty from the investment point of view, and if right now there is already a difficult outlook, now it is most likely that it will fall even further because there is no certainty,” said Salayandía.

‘An uncertain future at the border’

He said that the business sector on the northern border is preparing for an uncertain future with the hope that the consequences will not be as serious as anticipated, although the outlook does not seem to be so encouraging, especially since the new president of the neighboring country has yet to be defined.