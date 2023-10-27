Developer Red Barrels has announced the release of the new update Of The Outlast Trialstheme Halloween. The update brings with it a series of new content, including the new Court level part of Trial Program 4: Truth and Justice.
The update also brings with it new weekly programs, other MK Challenges, and a limited-time Halloween event with special rewards called the Geister Program. Minor additions to the game include new cell items, cosmetic items, prescriptions, modifiers, amplifiers, and a new Sleep Room minigame.
The Outlast Trials Halloween update
Some of the changes made to the game as part of the Halloween update include changes to how the game’s Find Group feature works, a new level capa new conclusion, player reporting tools, AI improvements, and new rewards based on a player’s performance during a Trial.
The Outlast Trials is available in Early Access on PC from May. It has received over 28,000 reviews, with 93% positive responses.
We also offered you our test at the time of the publication of The Outlast Trials.
