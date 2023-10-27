Developer Red Barrels has announced the release of the new update Of The Outlast Trialstheme Halloween. The update brings with it a series of new content, including the new Court level part of Trial Program 4: Truth and Justice.

The update also brings with it new weekly programs, other MK Challenges, and a limited-time Halloween event with special rewards called the Geister Program. Minor additions to the game include new cell items, cosmetic items, prescriptions, modifiers, amplifiers, and a new Sleep Room minigame.