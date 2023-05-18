That Outlastintended as a franchise, either among the most loved and successful horror movies of the last decades, there is no doubt. The horror packaged by Red Barrel in the previous two chapters has managed not only to terrify the players as few other titles have managed to do, but also to give unique settings always exploited in the best way. The announcement of The Outlast Trials has left us not a little surprised due to the decision to bring the series to a multiplayer level, but the interest has widened after trying it in early access, which we analyze in this review.

In short and dispel a doubt that we had – and that many might have – let’s get our hands on it right away: The Outlast Trials immediately presents itself as an excellent chapter in the series and it never loses its distinctive horror element. Although, as we will see, the references to gameplay dynamics that are very reminiscent of works such as Dead by Daylightthe title always manages to keep the tension level high and, consequently, a stand out properly from other similar ones.

Based on the gameplay and narrative elements it currently consists of, we believe The Outlast Trials is an experiment that lays the foundations on two important certainties. The first is the awareness that the formula works, and very well too: the first two Outlasts are still considered incredible and unique chapters like few others. The second certainty is that the survival horror genre is far from dead, and continues to be loved by a large portion of users. These two guarantees are what, in our opinion, make The Outlast Trials a very interesting splatter, an extremely modern model of horror that can shine in its own light.

In the heart of the Murkoff Corporation

In purely narrative terms, they come basic standards are maintained of the series. As a premise to the plot, we are put in the role of a homeless man, the protagonist who is kidnapped by deception and taken to the huge structure of the Murkoff Corporation (the same behind the events of the previous chapters). Here she will have to take part in a series of trials – the “Trials” referred to in the title – e earn the freedom to live. Clearly, the true intentions of the organization remain shrouded in mystery and could lead to a far from obvious ending.

In any case, we greatly appreciated the idealistic themes that are addressed by the little narrative that is present in The Outlast Trials, although one of the aspects that least convinced us was the narrative sector. The limit the largest was in fact the need to create a game multiplayer in which four people they collaborate and experience history simultaneously. In our opinion, Something more could have been done to make the narrative more personal and focused on the individual protagonist, but we can’t even say we are dissatisfied with how the general story of the story has been managed.

After a short tutorial that presents all the main game mechanics and dynamics – immediately highlighting that we’re not playing an “altered” version of the franchise formula but a new chapter in all respects – we are catapulted into the heart of the Murkoff structure. There is in fact a hubs central in which we will be able to both proceed towards the next test, and enhance our character, as well as interact with other players. But it is precisely when we are immersed in the heart of the action that we understand that this title is not a mere spin-off that attempts to bring a series to the game-as-a-service formula, but something more unique.

In reverse, The Outlast Trials manages to blend horror and tension perfectlyseries canons, with gameplay focused on cooperation between 4 players. To succeed in this, Red Barrels has prepared a series of skills that allow each survivor to obtain specific powers: among these it will be possible to choose whether to obtain the skill that allows you to heal us and nearby allies, see the abominable creatures that hide behind walls or even stun them. In short, the combination of the different skills made available and the consequent need to constantly collaborate with the allies are what make The Outlast Trials similar to a Paydays 2 or Dead by Daylight.

If beyond this value we also calculate the presence of more or less diversified environmentsmonsters that have different behaviors and general settings that refer a lot to splatter classics like Hostel or Saw, we get a wonderful horror chimera that has the real possibility of entertaining a group of friends like few other games can do. Let it be clear that The Outlast Trials is not Phasmophobiawhich in our opinion fails to reach the same level of tension in the slightest: correct cooperation with team members will be fundamental, just as the fear of being discovered will be constant in every moment of gameplay.

Salvation is still far away

It must be said that the work is still rather imperfecta fact that justifies the choice to release it in early access. Among the examples we can give are the enemies that roam the levels that sometimes they can suffer from obvious bugs and submit a degree of fluctuating intelligence: if first they are smart enough to avoid the electric floor to catch us, then they could be evaded simply by going around an obstacle. We are also slightly dissatisfied with the progression system, both because it is often difficult to understand where to goending up wandering around the map without a specific destination, either because in terms of content, the title is still in an embryonic stage.

We are not even convinced of the animations, which would seem to have even taken a step back from the previous chapters. In reverse, the graphic and sound system continue to give important shows, demonstrating the care that Red Barrels places in these two elements. The Outlast Trials, although still in early access, does not present itself as a particularly heavy and difficult title to hold up on PC. Conversely, with an RTX 2060 it is possible to play with maximum graphics settings, even at high frame rates.