The Outlast Trials was welcomed by international press with votes contrasting, confirming how the latest creation from Red Barrels is a controversial project compared to the first two traditional chapters of the series.

CGMagazine – 9

Checkpoint Gaming – 8.5

PlayStation Universe – 8

Finger Guns – 8

Shacknews – 8

Dot Esports – 8

GamesRadar+ – 8

GamingBolt – 8

GameSkinny – 8

GamersRD – 8

Twinfinite – 8

GameSpot – 8

KeenGamer – 8

Xbox Era – 7.5

IGN – 7

BaziCenter – 7

Push Square – 7

Game Rant – 7

GameSpew – 7

GAMINGbible – 7

Multiplayer.it – ​​6

VG246 – 6

Pure Xbox – 6

Xbox Achievements – 6

Wccftech – 4

The various publications have evaluated the multiplayer-based horror from the Canadian development team going from 9 to 4although there are numerous 8s and 7s in the list which communicate the perception of a certain underlying quality.

Maybe this is why The Outlast Trials has already sold 1.6 million copies in its lifetime long period in early access on Steamand it will be interesting to understand whether or not this success will be confirmed with the final version on PC and console.