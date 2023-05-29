The Outlast Trails has exceeded 500,000 copies sold on PC in the First week since the launch of Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The news comes directly from the Twitter profile of the Red Barrels developers, accompanied by an image with positive comments from the international press. The first positive signs had already arrived last week, when we learned that The Oultast Trials topped the chart of Steam’s best-selling games last week, accompanied by enthusiastic reviews by the public.

The Outlast Trials is a first-person survival horror game set during the Cold War. It is not a direct sequel to previous games in the series and includes a cooperative mode for four playersalthough it is possible to face the entire experience even alone.

In the role of some “volunteer” patients we will undergo the gruesome and cruel tests of the Murkoff Corporation, with the aim of saving our skin and at the same time shedding light on the objectives of this company.

Despite the cooperative multiplayer, the game does not give up on horror elements and the other mechanics that make Outlast a very popular series, as you can also read in our review of The Outlast Trials.