Philippe Morin – head of Red Barrel Studios – said: “We are currently working on another one [mini]game. We have one almost ready and I think people will like it.”

Red Barrel Studios, developer of The Outlast Trials revealed in an interview with DualShockers that the team plans to expand the game lobby area including even more minigames that players can experience between one phase of “real” gameplay and the next.

The Outlast Trials: What Minigames Could Be Coming?

The Arm Wrestling minigame in The Outlast Trials

Speaking of types of minigames that the team is looking to add to The Outlast Trials, Morin said, “There are ideas on the table that are in line with psychological testing, or ways to challenge players with a mechanic that’s both fun and in line with the idea that we are brainwashing you. So we want to know how you are psychologically.”

Morin admitted that the study remained surprised by the popularity of the arm wrestling minigame in The Outlast Trials, but the intention has always been to create an immersive lobby experience.

He also revealed that the Murkhoff facility where the game takes place is located near the Havasupai reservation where it was held. Outlast 2and that you can see the setting of The Outlast Trials within Outlast 2. “I don’t know if you noticed, but when you were across the lake [in Outlast 2] you could see an antenna and the structure in the background.”

