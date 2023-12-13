The development studio Red Barrel revealed the sales Of The Outlast Trials : 1.5 million copies. The occasion was the official press release announcing the festive update, with the introduction of various Christmas-themed content into the game.

In the text of the press release we can read: “Launched in Early Access on PC in May 2023, The Outlast Trials has been a phenomenal success, with more than 1.5 million copies sold worldwide.”

The date of March 5, 2024 was recently confirmed for the final version of the game, which will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series Those who pre-order or purchase the game will receive the Grizzly Hazmat Outfit.

The success of The Outlast Trials is confirmation of how the multiplayer horror are going through a great period, considering other successes of the genre such as Dead by Daylight and Phasmophobia, to name a couple.

The game tells of some humans hired as guinea pigs by the Murkoff Corporation, which is testing advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control. Basically it is a survival race, which you can participate in alone or in teams of two, three or four players. Only those who manage to overcome the Murkoff therapy will be readmitted into society.