The Outlast Trials has entered the gold phase and will be released without delay on PC and console

The Outlast Trials has officially entered the phase gold in the past few hours, which means that the new Red Barrels title will be released without delay on PC (with the final version) and on consoles on March 5th.

In Early Access alone on Steam The Outlast Trials sold more than 1.5 million copies, so we can already speak of a success for the cooperative horror experience of the Canadian team.

“The Outlast Trials is gold! Join us at the Sinyala Facility on March 5th and try to survive the trials alone or in a group of four players“, reads the Red Barrels post.

“Thank you to all console players for their patience and to our Early Access users for their time and feedback as we worked to bring The Outlast Trials to launch full launch. I'll see you all in the Sleep Room very soon!”