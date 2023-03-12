After confirming the release date of The Outlast Trials – set for May 18, 2023 – the co-founder of the Red Barrels team Philippe Morin spoke about the game and the feedback obtained with the beta.

Morin confirmed that i data collected during the beta test last Halloween provided “insightful feedback and very interesting data,” which the team used to “enhance the experience” of The Outlast Trials.

“There Closed beta it was just a taste of what’s to come in The Outlast Trials,” Morin teased. “Our first round of eager trials participants provided us with some insightful feedback and very interesting data, which we used to enhance the experience.”

“Red Barrels invites you to experiment the terror of the mindthis time with friends,” explains the team. “Whether you face the trials alone or as a team, if you survive long enough and complete the therapy, Murkoff will happily let you go… but will you be the same?

“In a world of distrust, fear and violence, your morals will be questioned, your resistance tested and your sanity shattered. All in the name of progress, science and profit”.

Finally, we leave you to our tried of The Outlast Trials.