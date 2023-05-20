The Outlast Trials is currently first in the global ranking of the best-selling games of Steam. Published on May 18, 2023, it has so far received 4,160 reviews from users, of which 95% positive, for an overall rating of “Extremely positive”.

In short, it seems that Red Barrels has really hit the mark, creating an exciting and scary game, playable alone or in cooperative mode, a worthy sequel to the previous Outlasts, even in a horror key.

Also note the excellent numbers made in terms of contemporary playerswith a peak recorded yesterday of 27,824 simultaneous presences on the servers, as recorded by SteamDB.

Also interesting is that the game was immediately checked for Steam Decksso that even owners of hybrid hardware from Valve can buy it without the risk of not being able to play.

The players in their reviews they speak of a well-studied game formula, few maps but sufficient to guarantee a certain variety, and practically perfect optimization, even though The Outlast Trials is still in Early Access. It’s nice to read it once in a while for a PC game, given some recent cases.