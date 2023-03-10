Red Barrels developers have announced that The Outlast Trialstheir new multiplayer horror, will be available on PC in early access from the May 18, 2023 via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer that captures some sections of the recording of the various voice actors who will lend their voices for the game, which you can view below.

The Outlast Trials is a survival horror first person set during the Cold War. It is not a direct sequel to the previous games in the series and will include a four-player co-op mode, which in any case is optional since you can play the entire experience solo.

We will take on the role of some “volunteers” who will undergo the cruel tests of the Murkoff Corporation, which will test the morality and sanity of the characters. Like the previous chapters of the series, this time too you will have to run at breakneck speed, hide and move stealthily in an attempt to survive and obtain as many Murkoff documents as possible in order to prove their immoral practices on patients.

If you want to know more we suggest you read our tried Outlast Trials that we published last November.