The Outlast Trials is now available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in early access. To celebrate, the developers of Red Barrels have released the launch trailer of their multiplayer survival horror, which you can view in the player below.

The Outlast Trials offers itself as a survival horror first person set during the Cold War. Players take on the role of patient volunteers who undergo the Murkoff Corporation’s dark and ruthless tests, which will test the characters’ morality and sanity.

Like the previous chapters of the series, this time too you will have to run at breakneck speed, hide and move stealthily in an attempt to survive and obtain as many documents as possible from the company that commissioned the experiments in order to unmask their immoral practices on patients. It is not a direct sequel to the previous games in the Outlast series and rather offers an unprecedented one cooperative mode for four players.

If you want to know more, just today we published our review of The Outlast Trials, in which Gianluca Musso says:

Needless to say, Red Barrels faced a lot of pitfalls developing a four-player co-op survival horror, and while some doubts remain about the amount of content and the accuracy of the AI, the good news is that The Outlast Trials is exactly as frightening as the first two chapters, a conquest that is not easy to achieve in this new four-player context. new effort can also be enjoyed in this state, especially by fans of the series, who will find here what they have always looked for in Outlast: terror, violence and a lot of anguish.