Red Barrels has announced the availability of The Outlast Trialsalso revealing the sales data of the version in early access for PC: 1.6 million copies. The final version can also be purchased on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One for €39.99 (standard edition).
The so-called V1 of The Outlast Trials is the culmination of months of changes made under the direction of fan feedback. Consider that the game entered early access in May 2023, obtaining a certain prominence for its well-refined mechanics and particularly pleasant overall creation.
The launch trailer reminds us that we are talking about a cooperative horror. Let's see it:
From the official press release announcing availability, we also learn that the Outlast series has sold more than 37 million copies overall.
Red Barrels is a Montreal-based studio founded with the mission of creating unforgettable experiences that make players' blood run cold. was founded by Philippe Morin (Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, Assassin's Creed and Uncharted: Drake's Fortune), David Chateauneuf (Lead level designer: Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell: Conviction) and Hugo Dallaire (Art Director: Splinter Cell and Army of Two).
