Red Barrels has announced the availability of The Outlast Trialsalso revealing the sales data of the version in early access for PC: 1.6 million copies. The final version can also be purchased on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One for €39.99 (standard edition).

The so-called V1 of The Outlast Trials is the culmination of months of changes made under the direction of fan feedback. Consider that the game entered early access in May 2023, obtaining a certain prominence for its well-refined mechanics and particularly pleasant overall creation.