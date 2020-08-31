Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has decided to step down, is about to call Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported by Kyodo News.

Now the issue is being negotiated. Presumably, the Japanese prime minister will personally notify the Russian president of his decision to leave office.

Related materials

The call of Abe and Putin will take place after the first telephone conversations with American President Donald Trump. The US and Japanese leaders discussed the issue of kidnapped Japanese citizens who are in North Korea and Tokyo’s plans to update its defense strategy.

In addition, Abe thanked Trump for the cooperation, thanks to which the alliance of countries became “stronger than ever.” Kyodo News notes that the conversation between the head of the Japanese government and the American president was the first conversation after Abe’s announcement of his resignation.

The resignation of the Japanese prime minister became known on August 28. The decision was made due to health problems: a disease that had long tormented the politician worsened. Abe said that he deeply apologizes for the inability to fulfill his duties and regrets that he did not achieve the conclusion of a peace treaty with Russia. The probable successor of the country’s leader is called Yoshihide Sugu, the secretary general of the country’s government.

Due to the exacerbation of chronic intestinal disease, ulcerative colitis, he already left the post of prime minister in 2007 – a year after he first took over. In 2012, Abe won the election again and has headed the Japanese government ever since. He spent 2799 days as prime minister.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram