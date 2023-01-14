The voluminous outfit of American R’Bonnie Gabrielle at the Miss Universe contest was ridiculed online

Miss Universe contestant R’Bonnie Gabrielle’s outfit from the United States has become the butt of jokes online. The corresponding video of the performance and comments appeared on her Instagram page. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

On the posted frames, the model poses in a revealing bodysuit and high boots. Her image is complemented by a three-dimensional construction of stars and a giant moon. Also on the head of the girl there is a massive crown, decorated with teeth. According to Gabrielle, she dedicated the design of the suit to NASA’s Artemis missions, which plan to land the first woman on the moon in 2024. “As a native of Houston, where the NASA space center is located, I am proud to live in a city that is working to send the first woman to the moon,” she said.

Subscribers ridiculed the fashion model’s outfit, which they began to write about in the comments under the publication. “Some new Marvel character”, “Epic failure!”, “I don’t understand something, is this a cosplay contest or a dress show?”, “Why? You can’t even walk in this,” “What was the designer under when he made that suit?” they wrote.

