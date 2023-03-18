Private Division has released the patch notes of theThe Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition update 1.1, which after its publication was strongly criticized for the various technical problems that afflict it. The update is available on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, GoG) and on PlayStation 5. The Microsoft Store PC version and the Xbox Series X|S version will arrive in a few days.

private division says, “We have a new update for The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition that will help resolve many of the reported performance and visual issues. While this doesn’t fix all of the issues we’re experiencing, our team is still working on fixing the problems and will continue to do so in future patches.”

“Patch v1.1 is being rolled out to players on PlayStation 5 and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and GoG). However, we ask a little patience to Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Store players, as we hope to have patch v1.1 available for these players by the middle of next week. Thank you for your patience as our team worked diligently to deliver this update.”

Here you are the list of fixes indicated by Private Division for The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition update 1.1:

Adjust settings for Ultra and Very High graphics modes, enhancing the experience for PC gamers with high-end graphics cards.

Fixed issues with inappropriate SSGI setting on PC, impacting performance.

Updated SSR values ​​to improve cinematic mode on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Updated dynamic resolution on PC

Improved framerate in performance mode for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved PSO experience to mitigate hitching when compiling shaders

Updated SSGI’s automatic settings to avoid scenarios where it fired unexpectedly.

Fixed a rare crash on PS5 in Roseway

Fixed crashing for Xbox Series X|S consoles during long syncs

Prevented memory leaks from appearing in UI screens on Xbox Series X|S consoles

Various improvements to HLOD to reduce popping on all platforms

Fixed many instances of flickering textures across all platforms

Reduced the chance of characters hair glowing on all platforms

Fixed two cases of invisible enemies on all platforms

Fixed invisible mine bundle on all platforms

Improved texture resolution on Xbox Series S

Fixed skin shading issues experienced on some companions on Xbox Series S

Previously, Obsidian had already apologized for the technical issues.