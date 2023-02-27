The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition will launch on 7th March, bringing improved visuals and all DLC.

The game will be available for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Ratings for this version were spotted back in October last year, though the release date was unknown. Now it’s out next week!

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

The Outer Worlds (not to be confused with Outer Wilds), is Obsidian’s space-faring RPG, released for Xbox One, PS4 and PC in 2019.

This new version brings plenty of visual improvements: higher resolution graphics, a dynamic weather system, overhauled lighting and environments, improved performance and load times, and enhanced details on characters.

It also includes an increased level cap, as well as both DLCs: Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon.

Players who already own the game on previous consoles can upgrade for £5, otherwise the complete Spacer’s Choice Edition package is £49.99.

If you’re yet to play The Outer Worlds at all, it’s original edition is available on Game Pass.

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced for PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2021, though we’ve heard nothing more about it since then.