Publisher Private Division has announced The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Also unveiled release date: March 7, 2023. This is the definitive edition of the sci-fi action RPG from Obsidian Entertainment who is also currently working on the sequel. It includes all content published so far and offers a strong remastering of the graphic side.

Note that those who already own The Outer Worlds and related DLCsMurder on Eridanus and Peril on Gorgon, for Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 or PC (Steam, GOG.com, Epic Games Store or Windows Store), may upgrade to The Outer Worlds : Spacer’s Choice Edition for the latest generation of consoles within the same family or in the same store for PC at a reduced price.

Let’s see the trailer of announcement:

The main features of The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition talk about improved graphics and performance, additional animations, high-resolution environments and more. Furthermore, the maximum level has been increased, in order to increase the possibilities of building the character.

Otherwise, the synopsis of the game is still the same: “You awaken from a decades-late hibernation on a colony ship at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself enmeshed in a complicated conspiracy that threatens to destroy the colony. Explore the various planets and locations of Halcyon, including the mysterious asteroid Gorgon and the delicious distilleries of Eridanus. You will meet different factions vying for power and you will be able to develop your character and direct as you prefer a story that depends only on your choices.