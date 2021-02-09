The second expansion for Obsidian’s sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds is due to arrive by the end of March.

As detailed in a Take-Two earnings report last night, the Murder on Eridanos expansion will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on 31st March (via SeekingAlpha). Murder on Eridanos is the second of two DLCs for The Outer Worlds’ £ 19.99 expansion pass, the first being Peril on Gorgon – which launched back in September last year.

The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon – Announce Trailer

Very little is known about the second expansion, other than it being “Halycon Helen’s final and finest adventure,” so perhaps it’s something of a murder mystery. Peril on Gorgon raised the level cap to 33, along with adding new perks, flaws, armor sets and science weapons, so it’s possible we could see similar additions and another level cap raise in Murder on Eridanos.