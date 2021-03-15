Good news has come for video game lovers from the Obsidian Entertainment studio, since this morning an update has been released where users have reported that The Outer Worlds now runs at 60 fps on Xbox Series X. This video game without sweats has given a lot to talk about among the community for its high quality in as for story and gameplay, but it has not been without controversy due to its technical problems not only in the Microsoft console, but also in the rest of the platforms.

This morning, users of Reddit have found an update on the video game of nothing more and nothing less than 26 GB, confirming the optimization in Xbox Series X at 60 fps. Undoubtedly, excellent news for gamers who felt somewhat annoyed with the scarce 30 fps that the title reached.

The Outer Worlds now renders 60 fps on Xbox Series X

In the link we can see that a user publishes the news after having found the update. This is answered by other members, who confirm the change in performance. Thus, The Outer Worlds joins the large number of video games optimized for new generation consoles, reaching the desired and promised frame rate by Xbox.

Now, we just have to wait if this update also includes its little sister, the Xbox Series S, or there will be another later patch with the respective improvements. The truth is that, for those who They have not yet played the title or want to do it again, this is their chance.